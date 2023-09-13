Waskom ISD school board approves use of chaplains as school counselors

In a recent school board meeting for Waskom ISD, trustees voted to approve the use of employed or volunteer chaplains as school counselors.
The Waskom ISD school board voted unanimously to approve the use of employed or volunteer chaplains as school counselors following the passing of Texas Senate Bill 763 which became effective on Sept. 1. The bill allows for school districts to employ a chaplain instead of a school counselor to perform the duties required of a school counselor.
“You have a motion there if you would like to be able to use the churches and youth pastors to come in and help counsel our kids, whether it’s grief counseling or there’s even some suicide counseling that they can do,” said Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty to school board members at the meeting.
S.B. 763 allows for Texas school districts to utilize safety funds used to improve school safety and security to pay for chaplains, which are not required to be certified by the State Board for Educator Certification. The bill states that each board of trustees at Texas districts would have to vote no later than six months after the effective date regarding whether or not to adopt a policy allowing the hiring or acceptance of a chaplain as school counselor.
If a school district approves a policy for their use, chaplains who are hired or volunteer with schools are subject to fingerprint and background checks as well as board approval before beginning any work on campus with students.
“We would have the board vote no or yes, and then we would go and have them fingerprinted and their background checked,” said Patty. “No one can work with kids without fingerprints and background checks.”
S.B. 763 states that in their efforts to address school safety, and security training and planning, chaplains may utilize effective prevention practices at school districts including providing mental health personnel and support, behavioral health services, establishing threat reporting systems, and providing programs related to suicide prevention, intervention, and posttension.