Waskom ISD seniors took part in the 2023 annual senior walk on Thursday, May 18, donning their graduation attire with caps and gowns to walk the halls of both the elementary and middle school campus.
The graduating seniors and kindergartners first met for a group photo on stage before they each walked hand in hand through the elementary halls to cheers from attending staff, friends, family, and other students. The seniors then continued the walk through the middle school campus to applause from those attending and ended the walk with pictures alongside their friends and family.
The annual senior walk for Waskom ISD is done each year to celebrate the seniors upcoming graduation as well as to inspire the students in other grades.