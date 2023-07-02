Third-grader Blake Fowler, a recipient of a scholarship from Waskom ISD, recently attended the 2023 Minecraft summer camp at LeTourneau University.
As Waskom ISD recognized the scholarship winners to various summer camps, Fowler attended the LeTourneau University summer Minecraft camp where he collaborated with others on a construction project.
“Blake learned so much and designed so many things with the computer technologists at the university! I’m thankful to WISD and Region 7 for the scholarship,” said Superintendent Rae Ann Patty.
LeTourneau University hosts a wide range of summer camps available for students of all ages. The 2023 Minecraft summer camp was open from grades 3-12, available for both beginners and experts, and focused in both creative and survival modes. The official description says the teams will work together, pooling knowledge and gathering resources with an emphasis on teamwork and fun in all activities. This year’s camp was directed by Jessica Starks.
The scholarship opportunity for Fowler came alongside several other students who earned scholarships from Waskom ISD. These opportunities were provided for the gifted and talented group for the district and were chosen through different selection committees across East Texas. Waskom ISD thanked the GT Director Erica Moore for helping the students have the opportunities.
“I learned how to make fireworks in Minecraft creative mode. I loved meeting new friends and learning how to build things with my teammates,” said Fowler. “I can’t wait to go back next year!”