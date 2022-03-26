WASKOM — Two Waskom ISD elementary students in the Gifted and Talented Program have been selected to receive scholarships from Region 7 Educational Service Center to pay for registration to the GT summer camp of their choice.
“I am so proud of LynnLee and Jaxon receiving G/T Summer Scholarships. Both of these students work tremendously hard to excel on our campus. They are valued members of our campus community and contribute positively to their classrooms. They are both deserving of the awards. I can’t wait to hear about your summer camp experiences. I know you will both represent our campus and district well. Way to go,” Waskom Elementary Principal Andrew Jones said.
Jaxon Bower was awarded a $150 scholarship to attend Minecraft camp at LeTourneau University in Longview. On his application, Jaxon stated that he is creative and loves to build things. Minecraft will let him use his imagination to create new structures. He would like to create and build (real things) one day. He is excited to learn new things about Minecraft and make new friends that have the same interests as he does.
LynnLee Green was awarded a $960 scholarship to attend the Adventures in Marine Biology Sea Camp in Galveston. On her application, LynnLee stated, “I enjoy visiting aquariums, reading books, watching animal shows and meeting new people. This camp will help me learn more about marine biology, and prepare me to be a future marine biologist.”
LynnLee’s mother, Jenny Green, said LynnLee has always been infatuated with sea life. She has said for the last three years that marine biology is what she would like to do with her life and she can’t imagine a better way to feed her mind than a camp centered around what she loves.”
Carrie Moro, Jaxon and LynnLee’s GT Teacher, said, “I am thrilled about the opportunities these scholarships will offer our students and am looking forward to hearing about their adventures. Waskom ISD is grateful to ESC 7 for affording our students this opportunity/experience.”
Waskom Elementary Assistant Principal Lauren Boone agreed.
“I am so incredibly proud of both LynnLee and Jaxon for being awarded scholarships to the summer camps they selected,” she said. “They are both very creative, leaders at Waskom Elementary School, and much deserving of this opportunity. I’m excited to see how they can use their talents and what they learn from these camps to grow as gifted and talented students and learners.”