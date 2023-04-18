Local Waskom ISD students are set to have an exciting summer with a range of new opportunities and scholarships awarded for their dedication and performance.
Several students of Waskom ISD have been awarded new scholarships and camp opportunities that were part of the gifted and talented group for the district. Many of these awards were designated through different selection committees which choose the student applicants across East Texas and the greater state.
“I am very excited for these students to have these summer camp experiences,” said Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. “I know they will learn a lot and have lots of fun doing it. I would like to thank Erica Moore, Waskom ISD GT director, for helping our students so they could have this opportunity!”
Lanecia Dixon, an 11th grade health science student, was awarded with an opportunity to attend the SUPERnet Medical Scholars Academy held at UT Tyler. This will allow Dixon to participate in a five-day camp — while staying at the UT Tyler campus — devoted to educating all participants about the different careers in healthcare. The camp will also include chances to participate in multiple activities scheduled at local hospitals, including tours of the facilities, medical procedures, shadowing opportunities and simulation labs. Dixon was selected out of many other applicants after submitting letters of recommendation, a resume and an essay.
Blake Fowler, a third grade student, was awarded with a scholarship taking him to a LeTourneau summer Minecraft camp, where he will collaborate with others on a construction project. This will include survival challenges and other activities that are focused on teambuilding and fun.
Jayce Pacheco-Slade, a fifth grade student, was awarded with a scholarship taking him to a LeTourneau summer Battlebots camp, where he will get to design and build a motorized robot to compete in the Battlebots Championship. This engaging work will allow him to use math, science and technology together to compete in several mini challenges.
Sarah Huffman, a fourth grade student, was awarded with a $1,025-value scholarship taking her to Sea Camp Adventures in Marine Biology located at Texas A&M University. Huffman will be exploring and studying in Galveston Bay with a hands-on and feet-in experience learning about various marine life. She will also take advantage of activities like seining in a salt marsh, searching for life in an oyster reef, dissecting a shark and trawling in the Galveston Ship Channel from a research vessel while searching for bottlenose dolphins.