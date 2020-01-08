WASKOM — Waskom ISD trustees are on the hunt for a new chief, following the retirement announcement of long-time Superintendent Jimmy Cox in December.
Cox, who has spent the past 19 years of his 43 years in education as superintendent of Waskom ISD, is set to retire on June 30, he said.
Waskom ISD trustees kicked off the search for the district’s next chief on Dec. 20.
Cox said he is assisting the district in their search for his replacement.
Throughout his almost two decades as superintendent at Waskom ISD, Cox has seen the Wildcats win three state football championships and he has overseen two different bond projects passed by voters, one in 2004 for $8.8 million and the most recent{span} $13.4 million bond project passed by voters in 2015.
Cox began his tenure at Waskom ISD as an ag teacher in 1977, then served as principal of Waskom Middle School in 1991 where he stayed until moving up to Waskom High School principal in 2001. After one school year leading the high school, Cox took the district’s superintendent position.
“I have had a very rewarding career in education and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Cox said in 2015. “I don’t regret one second of my career here at Waskom ISD.”