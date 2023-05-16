Waskom ISD has announced it will host Roy Juarez Jr., an international speaker in youth development, on Sept. 7.
The promotional flier from the district for the event showcased an image of Juarez with a brief description about his personality and impact as a public speaker for communities across the country.
“Roy Juarez Jr. is known nationally but you wouldn’t know it when you meet him. He is very down-to-earth, funny and has a very loud laugh,” the promotional flier reads. “The one thing you will not miss when you meet Roy is his passion for young people and their future. He has dedicated his entire life to creating positive change in communities across the country. “
Roy Juarez Jr. was born and raised in San Antonio and is now a graduate of Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. According to his LinkedIn profile, Juarez is the Chief Executive Officer at IMPACT Publishing Inc. and IMPACTtruth, Inc., and he is described as on of America’s premier speakers in youth development, in-sight knowledge of working with at-risk youth and advocacy work for youth homelessness.
His story has been featured in popular books including Chicken Soup for the Soul: Extraordinary Teens.
Juarez is also an author with currently published books, including Homeless by Choice: A Memoir of Love, Hate, and Forgiveness; 4 Steps to Not Allowing the Pandemic to Affect Your Home; and The Adventures of James and Roy.