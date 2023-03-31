Waskom ISD said it would be able to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
The district recently had all three of its campuses become certified as Community Eligible Provision, meaning it will now be able to provide free meals to every student for the next four years.
“Joe Griffin worked in collaboration with Carrie Moro, Andrew Jones, Abby Loyd, Thurman Brown and Rae Ann Patty to make this happen for our Wildcats,” the district said in a statement. “We would like to thank everyone who worked on this project to make this possible for our students.”
The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).