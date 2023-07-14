Waskom ISD has announced a change in its policy for serving meals allowing for both breakfast and lunch at no charge for all students.
Waskom ISD’s new meal serving policy under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-24 academic school year will provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.
“This is great for the community because students district wide will be provided breakfast and lunch at no cost to the parents or guardians,” said Food and Nutrition Director Joe Griffin.
Waskom ISD schools including the elementary, middle, and high schools have qualified to operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) in order to reduce burdens for both families and school administrators, helping to ensure students receive nutritious meals.
“It’s a really good program because nutrition is such an important part of kids being able to concentrate and learn,” said Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. “I think that it is going to be a huge success for the learning and teaching process.”
“Kids can concentrate better when they’re not hungry,” said Patty.