Waskom ISD is using a $114,828 grant to expand its health science educational equipment.
Waskom ISD was one of 152 schools to receive a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant by The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). These grants were awarded to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts and open-enrollment charter schools across the state.
This competitive JET grant will allow Waskom ISD the opportunity to purchase necessary equipment to expand their Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, the district said. That includes their certified medical assistant program. It will also help provide other programs within the health science field a more enriching, hands-on learning experience.
“Being at a disadvantage due to the limited clinical opportunities in our area, WISD is excited to be able to offer an on-site clinical room equipped with a hospital bed, medical recliner, manikin, dosage cart, workstation, and much more, including an anatomage table.” the district said.
The anatomage table gives students with four different realistic cadaver experiences without the exposure to harmful chemicals or odors.
“It will allow for nearly unlimited freedom in exploring the cadaver and students will be able to pull out full systems or undo cuts with the touch of a finger, something a cadaver could never allow,” the district said.
The table offers modules in physiology, case library, histology and more. Within physiology lies a dissectible beating heart synced with an ECG, and a host of full nervous system modules allows students to explore the specific innervation pathway for skin, skeletal muscles and gastric organs. The table also has a catheterization module, which offers introductions to major heart surgeries, and a custom built pathways module to animate specific physiological pathways such as digestion or insulin pathway.
The case library houses over 1,600 three-dimensional CT and MRI scans, including animal cadavers and hundreds of animal scans for use in any vet science or similar courses. Many core and elective classes will also be able to benefit from the anatomage table, the district said.
“We would like to thank the following for their letter of support of WISD for the JET grant: Absolute Concierge Health Care, LLC, Killion’s Rx, Tiller Veterinary Clinic, Waskom Volunteer Fire Department/EMS, Michael Cherry DDS, and Workforce Solutions of East Texas,” the district said.