The Waskom ISD school board approved unanimously in a vote for the district to apply for the Texas Education Agency’s Effective Schools Framework Grant on April 10.
Waskom ISD voted to apply for the Title I, 1003 Effective Schools Framework (ESF) Focused Support Grant, which would offer crucial support with school-level improvement efforts for the campus and staff of the middle school.
This grant program would benefit the district of Waskom ISD’s middle school campus under Comprehensive Support and Improvement, Targeted Support and Improvement, or Additional Targeted Support and Improvement, which would provide up to $100,000 in comprehensive funding for the eligible school.
After receiving an update on the middle school’s eligibility for this support grant, the Waskom ISD school board voted unanimously to continue with the application. The process is expected to be ongoing in the coming months, with results on if the school received the grant coming potentially as early as July. This would then place the district’s middle school campus in a period of analysis and diagnostics for where support is needed, and following an audit, which areas would require additional support.
Described by members of the school board as a flexible grant opportunity, the allowable expenses would include anything that could be implemented or put in place in order to raise student achievement on the campus. This could include further investments into educational materials for the school or into the staff for initiatives including everything from Advanced Placement to summer schooling.
The district is designating the application of this grant primarily as facilitation of support and growing capacity for the campus, as well as social and emotional development for students in the school. This is to help distinguish it from any existing support grants the district has already received — or plans to pursue in the near future — in an effort to prevent any overlap in coverage.
Accountability records in performance have designated only the middle school campus as one that is eligible for targeted support by this TEA grant program If awarded, Waskom ISD would begin immediately, first partnering with a performance service center for the same diagnostics and audit performed by the state for school improvement as a means to identify areas of support for the middle school.
“It’s going to give us the money to be flexible and do a lot of things with,” said Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty. “It’s really one of the most flexible grants available.”
The official TEA website outlines the grant as one that should be used to support awarded schools with efforts to strengthen campus systems, build staff capacity, improve school outcomes and continue improvement initiatives. One of the important aspects of support this ESF-focused grant could offer Waskom ISD, according to Patty, is the ability to bring counselors back more prominently into the equation of student behavior and performance in the school.
“We’re trying to pull everything going on off of our counselors so they can be that restorative piece,” explained Patty. “So, I want to see a whole gamut of things happening. I want to see a side where we are going to fix the problems and figure out what the root of a problem is.”
“This is so we can better educate the whole child behavior,” said Patty.