The Waskom ISD school board recently voted to arm select staff members under Texas’s school guardian program.
The guardian program will work as an addition, not a replacement, to the school resource officer and existing campus safety protocols, Waskom ISD said.
The state requires guardians to have classroom and weapons training, an annual psychological exam and a license to conceal carry, amongst other criteria.
The district says safety is their No. 1 priority, one of many measures they added to ensure staff and students stay safe in case an intruder comes onto the campus.
Another safety measure that is currently being installed is Silent Panic Alert Technology, the district said. This technology will allow the campus staff to notify administrators, law enforcement and other pertinent staff when there is a safety breach or intruder on district property. It will appear as an app on district-issued devices for staff members. This technology should reduce the response time if a safety issue arises.
Waskom ISD has applied for a safety grant to add more safety measures for each campus.