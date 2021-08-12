WASKOM — Waskom ISD elementary students received a special welcome on Wednesday as they returned to school for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Waskom High School senior football players were on hand Wednesday morning to greet Waskom Elementary School students as they arrived on campus for the start of the school year.
The seniors greeted their younger Wildcats counterparts and wished them a great start to their school year before heading back to the high school campus to begin their own senior year classes.
Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said Wednesday it was great to see the district’s more than 800 students return back to classrooms.
“Waskom ISD had a great first day back,” Patty said Wednesday. “We enjoyed welcoming our Wildcats back from their summer break. We are looking forward to a great year with many great accomplishments.”
Marshall ISD and Hallsville ISD students are the next to return to school on Thursday while Elysian Fields ISD and East Texas Baptist University students return to school on Aug. 16.
Jefferson and Karnack ISD students return to school on Aug. 18.
School zones
As schools open back up in the area this week, the Texas Department of Public Safety recently issued a warning to drivers to beware of returning school zones and reduced speed limits near schools.
“Going back to school is an exciting time for students, parents and staff, but it is paramount that drivers are more alert when around buses and schools,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said Monday. “I urge everyone on the road to be proactive and help ensure children arrive to and from school safely each and every day.”
McCraw warned drivers to beware of students walking and riding bicycles to and from school, and reminded drivers texting while driving is illegal in Texas.
He also reminded drivers to slow down near schools and railroads and all school buses are legally required to come to a complete stop at railroads crossings.
McCraw said according to state law, “if a bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers must stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if the flashing lights are no longer activated, the driver signals you to proceed or the bus has resumed driving.”
Drivers separated by a physical road barrier do not have to stop for buses with flashing signals, however, he said if a highway is only divided by a turning lane, that is not considered a physical barrier and drivers still must stop.
Drivers who illegally pass school buses with flashing signals can face fines up to $1,250 and may have their license suspended for further offenses. Criminal charges are possible if a driver causes serious bodily injury while disregarding school bus safety.