WASKOM — The city of Waskom has issued a boil water advisory notice for portions of the town, due to a water main break, city officials said.
“A portion of our town is under a boil (water) advisory, currently. It is from Vera Bank north on Spur 156 to Highway 80; and from Dollar General east to the Louisiana/Texas state line,” Rachelle Walker, with the city of Waskom, informed.
The boil water advisory went into effect at 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, after a contractor hit a water main.
“They are under a boil advisory until further notice,” Walker said of the impacted portions of town.