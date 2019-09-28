WASKOM — East Texas‘ Friday Night Lights royalty was crowned on Friday at both Waskom and Jefferson High Schools.
The two schools were the first in the area to celebrate their districts’ annual homecoming football games and crown their king and queen high school royalty.
At Waskom’s Wildcat Stadium on Friday, seniors Hannah Speight and Bradley Brister took home the queen and king honors.
At Jefferson’s Bulldog Stadium on Friday, a queen was crowned. The school does not crown a homecoming king. Jefferson High School senior Ja’kaila Ventimiglia was named 2019 queen and was escorted by Di’Muantrez Haggerty.
Harleton High School is up next with its annual homecoming festivities set for Oct. 4. The Wildcats will face off against Timpson.
Elysian Fields High School will also host its homecoming court at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 when its football team faces Queen City at Yellow Jacket Stadium. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Marshall High School will host its homecoming court festivities at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 when the Mavericks face off against Nacogdoches at Maverick Stadium. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville High School will also host its homecoming court festivities at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 when the Bobcats face off against Jacksonville. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
The Karnack ISD Indians will host their homecoming in January with the school’s basketball team.