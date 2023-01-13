Theater students from Waskom Middle School and Jefferson Junior High School received several awards recently at One-Act Play competition, the schools announced.
Waskom students receiving awards included Jaydan Cullum and Avery Woods in all star cast; Emma Phelps and Emrie Braumiller for honorable mention all star cast; and Hallie Patterson for all star crew.
“We are so proud of each and every student who made this production happen!” WMS said. “Also, a special thank you to Ms Carlysa Jones for taking on being the one-act play director for the first time. She worked so hard and put in so much time to help this group of students have a successful show!”
Jefferson students took home awards for all star cast, honorable mention and second place show.