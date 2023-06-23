WASKOM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats took time out of their days on Thursday and Friday morning to help their community recover from the surprisingly devastating storms that came through this past weekend.
Although we're in the middle of summer and the school bells don't ring again for another month and a half, the Lady Wildcats athletes are still proudly representing the maroon and white.
Despite morning temperatures in the high 80s, around 20 Lady Wildcats athletes showed up at 8:30 a.m. to go around Waskom and help anyone who needed cleanup or repair.
"Players from all sports are coming out," explained Head Volleyball Coach Lucero Luna. "It's important to get our athletes out here and help our community. You never know when you're going to need help, so when someone else is in need, it's important to treat them how you would want to be treated."
Waskom is all about their Wildcats, and after a surprise storm, the Wildcats showed that they're all about Waskom, too.
"The community supports us so much during the seasons," said Kasey Norris, headsoft ball coach and girls athletic coordinator. "It's important for our Lady Wildcat program to give back to those who support us. It's also a good practice of humility, allowing us to give back to the community."
"It's not just the high schoolers," Norris continued, "we have sixth grade athletes out here all the way to our senior girls."
These disasters are hard for many, but they're also an opportunity for citizens to grow their bonds with each other through service.
"I feel like this community service is something we're going to keep doing." explained Norris. "Not only during disasters, but also in the school year."
Wildcats of all eras are helping out in the effort.
"People who graduated awhile ago and don't even live here anymore are donating to the cause. In Waskom, community is community."