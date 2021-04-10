WASKOM — The Waskom Library welcomed a host of guests and supporters on Thursday during a recognition ceremony where the library and its staff were honored for their service to the community, in celebration of National Library Week.
“Welcome to Your Library” is this year’s National Library Week theme in honor of the many contributions the nation’s libraries make to communities. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of National Library Week which was started in 1958 by the American Library Association.
To show support and thanks to the library on Thursday, Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore presented two proclamations, one to the library and one to Waskom Library Director Terry Slone and her staff.
“We wanted to recognize not only the library but the library staff for everything they do here and we wanted to recognize the library for the services they offer and the access to information and resources they provide that some might not otherwise be able to get.”
Harrison County Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield said he is continually proud of the work done by the library staff.
“I’m proud of the group here, they’ve done so much,” he said. “This is my third term and in those nine years, I have seldom come this way that I have not seen someone in here using the equipment or resources.”
Hatfield said the library and its staff made good use of recent increased funding.
“The commission added about 10 percent to funding for the city library and they’ve done a lot. This is an outstanding group of people,” he said.
Slone said the library has about 2,000 members, which come from Waskom and beyond.
The Waskom Public Library opened in 1996 in a building donated by Marjorie Hall and the Neal Hall family, historian Marty Vaughan said in a statement.
“Library staff have worked hard to make the existing facility a place to find the current best sellers, books on tape, large print books, and to make use of the computers and play-aways. Monies donated by area citizens and countless volunteer and staff hours have been spent in sponsoring special events, programs, children’s activities, book reviews, and other projects. Library staff and volunteers are grateful to the Waskom area community for its support.”
In addition to the library’s popular upcoming Summer Reading program, Slone said the also have thousands of free e-books available for guests through the E-Read Texas Program. Waskom is one of about 100 libraries across the state to participate in the program which allows members to read e-books for free by downloading the “SimplyE” application on their smartphone or similar device.
Next up, the library will host a Book and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on April 17, with proceeds going to purchase needed books and supplies for the library.
Following the Book and Bake Sale, the library will host a Lunch and Lecture event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 22 at the Waskom Community Center, located at 465 School Avenue in Waskom. The event is titled, “Healthy Carbohydrates” and will be led by Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald. A salad lunch will be served.
The Waskom Public Library is open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information about events or membership in the Friends of the Library, call the library at (903) 687-3041 during business hours.