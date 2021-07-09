WASKOM — The city of Waskom lifted its boil water advisory, effective today, at 8:45 a.m.
“The boil advisory has been lifted effected today, July 9,” said Rachelle Walker with the city of Waskom.
The city had issued a boil water notice late Wednesday afternoon after a contractor hit a water main. Due to the impact, only portions of the town were advised to boil water. Impacted areas were from Vera Bank north on Spur 156 to Highway 80; and from Dollar General east to the Louisiana/Texas state line.