The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified 33-year-old Jason Grubb, of Waskom, as the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred near Mooringsport, La., during the Memorial Day weekend.
“(A) Texas man killed in a single-vehicle crash near Mooringsport late Saturday, May 29, 2021, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office,” John Andrew Prime, public information officer for the coroner’s office, noted in a press release.
“Jason Grubb, 33, of Waskom, was mortally injured when his vehicle veered off the 4000 block of state Highway 169 at 7:48 p.m.,” the coroner’s office indicated. “He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 8:36 p.m.”
An autopsy was ordered.