A 33-year-old Waskom man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to the September 2019 murder of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.
The defendant, Larry Dwayne Prudhomme Jr., entered a guilty plea in the 71st Judicial District Court. Jury selection in the case was slated to begin at 8:30 a.m., next Monday, March 7, with testimony to start the following day.
The jury trial was canceled, however, after a plea deal was reached between the state and defense.
“Law enforcement was happy because they wanted to hear him say that he was guilty of this offense,” said Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain.
“The whole thing was tragic and disturbing, but we now know that he’s locked up for a long time, never to hurt anybody on the streets again, and it’s final,” McCain said of the case.
Prudhomme was indicted on the murder charge on Nov. 21, 2019. The victim’s mother, 32-year-old Danielle Faulkner, was also indicted, at the time, for injury to a child, causing serious bodily injury, in connection with the child’s death.
District Attorney McCain noted before that Waskom EMS found the child in grave condition upon their arrival to an emergency call on American Plant Road.
“On the evening of September 17, 2019, Waskom EMS responded to a residence on American Plant Road in reference to a child having difficulty breathing,” McCain noted in a press release, at the time of the incident.
911 dispatchers were told the child was having trouble breathing after reportedly falling off of a porch earlier in the night while taking out trash. At the scene, first responders discovered massive bruising to the child’s body that wasn’t consistent with the couple’s story.
“During the course of their treatment of the child, Waskom EMS notified the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office about concerns they had for the injuries,” the DA indicated.
While investigating, HCSO deputies obtained warrants on Faulkner and Prudhomme for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Their bonds were each set at $1 million.
“On September 20, 2019, the child died at Ochsner- LSU in Shreveport as a result of his injuries and an autopsy was conducted at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas,” McCain noted. “As a result of the child’s death, a Harrison County grand jury returned an indictment against Larry Prudhomme for murder.”
Both of the defendants’ charges as listed in the indictment are first degree felonies, punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison.
Faulkner’s case is still pending.
Because a defendant in Texas is eligible for consideration of parole after serving half of their sentence, McCain said Prudhomme’s punishment is five years from the maximum.
“For a murder case, you have to do half your time before you’re considered eligible, except that if it’s 60 or more, you still are entitled to be considered for parole after 30 [years]. And that’s why this is a near maximum sentence,” explained McCain.
“In this case, it’s five years from the maximum. He won’t be considered until 25 years for parole,” the DA expounded.
And because a plea bargain agreement was accepted in the case, Prudhomme does not have the right to appeal.
“He waived appeal. He can never get out. It’s final,” said McCain. “There’s no worry about coming back and having to retry something.”
During Wednesday’s plea hearing, victim impact statements were given by Jordy Gaddis, a Marshall firefighter, who was the attending paramedic to the victim; and by HCSO Sgt. David Newsom, the lead investigator in the case.
“They wanted to speak on behalf of the victim,” said McCain.