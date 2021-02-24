WASKOM — A Waskom man was killed late Tuesday in a two vehicle crash in Harrison County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Jean Dark on Wednesday.
DPS Troopers responded about 8 p.m. on Tuesday to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80, about four miles west of Waskom, in Harrison County.
According to a preliminary report, a driver in a van was headed west on U.S. Highway 80 when the driver of a semi-tractor trailer truck pulled out from a private driveway, into the path of the van.
The van struck the back left side of the tractor-trailer, resulting in a crash.
The driver of the van was identified as Carl Aimes, 53, of Waskom, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 John Oswalt. Aimes was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Rex Renard West Jr., 28, of Bossier City, Louisiana and he was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.