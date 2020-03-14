A Waskom resident was sentenced on Thursday to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2017 manslaughter of a Shreveport man.
The defendant, 29-year-old Demarcus Dejuan Bradley, was sentenced by a Caddo District Court for the fatal shooting of Markzalous Lewis.
“Demarcus Dejuan Bradley, 29, of Waskom, Texas, admitted to the July 27, 2017, shotgun slaying of Markzalous Lewis, inside a residence in the 3100 block of Catherine Street, in Shreveport,” the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office stated in a press release. “Charged with second-degree murder, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced by District Judge Charles Tutt to 28 years at hard labor.”
According to John Prime, Public Information Officer for District Attorney James Stewart’s Office, several people were inside the residence when Lewis was killed. However, all claimed they weren’t able to identify the shooter.
“Bradley was observed by a neighbor running from the general location of the shooting. When located by Shreveport police, Bradley claimed he was made to shoot someone, but would not further elaborate,” the press release stated.
Officials were able to match the victim’s DNA to a drop of blood that a Shreveport crime scene officer discovered on Bradley’s shirt.
“The motive for the shooting remains unknown,” the DA’s office said.
Bradley was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney William Edwards. The defendant was represented by Mary Harried in the case.