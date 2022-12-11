Waskom Middle School had 18 students attended Day 1 of the UIL academic district meet and competed in spelling, oral reading, impromptu speaking, and modern oratory.
The following students placed in their events:
Seventh Grade: Brodi Culpepper, third in oral reading
Eighth Grade: Michael Croyle, fourth in spelling; Jayden Minor, fifth in modern oratory; Jaycee Thompson, fourth in oral reading; and Avery Woods, fourth in modern oratory.
The school took 47 students to Day 2 of the district meet.
The following students placed in their events:
Sixth Grade: Cason Haggard, fourth in calculator applications; Caiden Bidwell, fourth in listening; Teairra Prince, fifth in listening; and Hadlee Thompson, fourth in music memory. Waskom placed second as a team in music memory and third in social studies.
Seventh Grade: Aiden Groom, fourth in calculator applications; Nicholas Firkins and Jase Langford, tied for sixth in chess; Maci Barbo, first in listening; and Kenley Boughton, third in listening. The seventh grade teams also placed second in chess, first in listening, second in music memory and third in science.
Eighth Grade: McKenna Trammell, second in listening; Pruedence Lemoine, sixth in listening; and McKenna Trammell, fifth in science. The eighth grade teams also placed second in listening and third in music memory.