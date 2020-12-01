WASKOM— TxDOT’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign resulted in a number of citations by Waskom Police Department as speedsters, drunk drivers and more traveled through the “Gateway to Texas” for the month of November and Thanksgiving holiday.
“WPD partnered with Texas Department of Transportation in their Click It or Ticket program during the month of November for enhanced enforcement of seatbelt and other traffic safety laws,” said Waskom PD Chief Westy Meisenheimer.
“The enforcement period was busy, maybe busier than usual,” Meisenheimer told the News Messenger Monday.
Meisenheimer said leading up to the TxDOT’s Click it or Ticket enforcement period, WPD officers issued quite a bit citations particularly to drivers on Interstate Highway 20, accelerating more than 100 miles per hour.
Additionally, Waskom PD made two narcotic arrests and two driving while intoxicated arrests during the enhanced enforcement period.
“That was from the period of November 16 through November 29,” said Meisenheimer.
The officers also responded to one traffic accident on the interstate that was connected with one of the DWI incidents.
“It was a one-car wreck,” said Meisenheimer.
Jeff Salzgeber, representing TxDOT’s statewide campaign, noted previously that enforcement was stepped up statewide, particularly to ensure safety for the Thanksgiving holiday week, which saw more drivers on the road.
“Our annual Click It or Ticket campaign is about saving lives,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass stated. “While almost 91 percent of Texans have gotten into the habit of using seat belts, there are still far too many motorists who are taking unnecessary chances by not buckling up. Whether you’re the driver or a passenger, wearing a seat belt —day and night — is the single most effective way to protect yourself from serious injury or death in a crash.”
Salzgeber said state law mandates everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured, both in the front or back seat, or face fines and fees up to $200.
“Children younger than 8 years must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches,” he advised. “If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.”
According to TxDOT, the statewide campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, which is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on the state’s highways by making safer choices such as wearing a seat belt, abiding the speed limit, avoid texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Click It or Ticket initiative in Texas is estimated to have saved more than 6,234 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries, and resulted in $23.6 billion in economic savings since the campaign began in 2002,” TxDOT officials indicated.
Chief Meisenheimer said he was proud of his Waskom police officers as they worked diligently and safely to crack down on traffic violations.
“My officers put in a lot of extra time and they did an excellent job,” said Meisenheimer. “It’s tough times out there for a police officer nowadays.”
“They made a lot of contacts in trying to keep everybody safe,” he added. “My officers stayed safe; and, further, they practiced their own officer safety pursuant to the COVID-19 (precautions), keeping a distance and wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), and so forth.”