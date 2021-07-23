WASKOM — The Waskom Police Department is seeking information on two male suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday at the Grab & Go Food Mart-Exxon.
The incident occurred around 1:06 a.m. at the convenience store, located at 510 TX-156 Spur, off of Interstate Highway 20.
“The call came is as an armed robbery. According to the clerk and the video we were able to download, they were two male subjects,” Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer told the News Messenger Thursday.
The police chief noted it was difficult to determine their features due to their coverings.
“They had on masks and hoodies, so we really can’t say what their race was at this point,” Chief Meisenheimer said.
“They were both armed with handguns,” he added.
The police chief said they believe the two suspects were also involved in a string of attempted car burglaries in the neighborhood.
“We later got information that just prior to the robbery, around the 12:40 a.m. time period, that a person in a neighborhood just blocks away from this Grab & Go Exxon observed two subjects, fitting that same description, trying to break into his car,” said Meisenheimer. “He turned on his porch lights and they fled.”
Meisenheimer said the police department was also alerted the next day of attempted burglaries of some unlocked vehicles in the same neighborhood. Nothing was taken, however.
“We based that on there was nothing to take,” the police chief said.
“So we’re fairly certain that it is the same two guys based on the (events and description),” he said.
In an effort to locate the suspects, the police department has shared surveillance video from the armed robbery with neighboring jurisdictions.
“We’ve shared all our video. We’re still processing video in all parts of town,” Chief Meisenheimer said. “We’re sharing that data with our surrounding jurisdiction because there’s been that type of criminal activity going on just generally in the Ark-La-Tex (Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas).”
Police in Bossier City, Louisiana, for instance, recently made an arrest of car burglar suspects.
“There’s been a lot of this happening in Shreveport,” Meisenheimer said of activity occurring over the state line. “We think it might be (spilling) over here.”
The police chief said the Exxon armed robbery suspects were seen driving a late model SUV.
“The camera is picking up night vision; it might be a gold or tan orange color vehicle,” said Meisenheimer. “It’s believed to be a Nissan SUV. But we’re still trying to examine more video to try to actually confirm that.”
Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the incident. A small amount of currency was stolen, however, as well as cigarettes.
Anyone with information on the armed robbery at the Grab & Go Food Mart-Exxon in Waskom is urged to call Waskom PD at (903) 687-2293.