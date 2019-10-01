WASKOM — McDonald’s Restaurant at 510 N. Interstate Highway 20 E., in Waskom, wants residents to come out and share in the “Coffee with a Cop”, starting at 8 a.m., Wednesday as an effort to bring together police and locals to discuss issues.
The event, slated for 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., is a partnership with the Waskom Police Department and McDonald’s. All attendees will receive a free small McCafé coffee.
“We are proud to be part of the Waskom community and look forward to hosting the Waskom Police Department and members of the community at this year’s Coffee with a Cop event,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Roy Griggs. “These events bring the community together over coffee in a safe and friendly place so we can get to know our officers face to face.”
According to organizers, Coffee with a Cop is a national law enforcement program that brings police officers and the community members they serve together — over coffee — to discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships in an informal, neutral environment.
“Coffee with a Cop sessions provide community residents the opportunity to sit down with officers, ask questions and share what’s on their mind,” organizers said
. “Citizens and police officers get to know each other and discover mutual goals for their community.”
McDonald’s is one of many locations for these events across the country. For moreinfo: http://coffeewithacop.com/.