WASKOM — A Shreveport woman, wanted for tossing her two children over a bridge, killing one of them, was taken into custody by Waskom police Friday afternoon.
As of Saturday morning the suspect, 32-year-old Ureka Black, was still in the custody of Harrison County Jail, awaiting extradition proceedings.
“She is still in jail awaiting extradition proceedings, to be extradited back to Shreveport, Louisiana,” said Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer.
According to Meisenheimer, Louisiana authorities alerted his agency Friday that Black may have fled over the state line, to Waskom. Meisenheimer said he and his officers immediately located the suspect and her car at the Waskom Travel Information Center.
“There was a woman in Shreveport that threw two children off of the (Interstate) 220 bridge over Cross Lake,” Meisenheimer told the News Messenger Saturday morning. “So the Louisiana officials had put out a BOLO (be on the lookout for alert). They had contacted me and said she might come to the Waskom area and gave us the description of the vehicle and the license plate. Immediately after that, myself and one of my officers, we located the vehicle. It was at the Travel Center in Waskom. We were able to take her into custody.”
Black was taken into custody about 2:04 p.m. Friday, and transported by ambulance to Good Shepherd in Marshall for medical evaluation. She was then transported by Waskom officers to the Harrison County Jail, around 5:30 p.m.
“She was booked in on warrants Louisiana had sent over,” said Meisenheimer.
One warrant was for murder and the second warrant was for aggravated assault, the police chief said.
Meisenheimer said Louisiana authorities, including those from Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Service all responded to the Waskom travel center when Waskom officials took Black into custody.
According to news partner, KTBS, Black’s infant son was pronounced dead at the crime scene. Her 5-year-old son survived but was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
“His condition was considered life-threatening early in the day but had improved by day's end,” KTBS reported.
KTBS reported that the older child was able to give detectives pieces of information that eventually led to the identification of his mother.
“The tragic ordeal began shortly before 11 a.m. when Shreveport police's Cross Lake Patrol was dispatched to a call of a child floating in the lake near the Cross Lake Bridge. After recovering the infant, the patrol unit then found the older child,” KTBS reported.