Waskom police visit with elementary school students
Buy Now

In time for the Halloween weekend, the Waskom Police Department visited Waskom Elementary School on Thursday with treat bags, coloring books and safety rules to help youngsters have a fun-filled, safe time.

 Special to the News Messenger

In time for the Halloween weekend, the Waskom Police Department visited Waskom Elementary School on Thursday with treat bags, coloring books and safety rules to help youngsters have a fun-filled, safe time.

Recommended For You


Tags