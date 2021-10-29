In time for the Halloween weekend, the Waskom Police Department visited Waskom Elementary School on Thursday with treat bags, coloring books and safety rules to help youngsters have a fun-filled, safe time.
Waskom police visit with elementary school students
- Special to the News Messenger
