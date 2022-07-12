WASKOM — Waskom Public Library kicked off its annual Summer Reading Program last week with a special guest.
Caddo Lake State Park Interpretive Specialist Dustin Schrock brought along real life animal skulls and fur to show the children local wildlife native to the East Texas area.
Schrock spoke to the children Thursday about the different types of native wildlife and about conservation efforts.
Caddo Lake State Park through the Texas Parks and Wildlife regularly hosts events at the lake that include hikes, informational walks and more. The events are posted on the Caddo Lake State Park — Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CaddoLakeSP.
From pond dipping, to scavenger hunts, to painting in the park, to photography, nature hikes and educational sessions with the rangers, the state park is hosting family friendly activities and events weekly, which are all posted on its Facebook page.
The Waskom Public Library will continue to host its summer reading program at 2 p.m. each Thursday this month at the Waskom Community Center. The program is free and children of all ages are invited to attend.
Under the Texas State Library’s summer reading program theme of “Oceans of Possibilities,” Waskom Public Library will have activities planned each week for children at the Waskom Community Center, located at 465 School Ave. in Waskom.
The summer reading program encourages children to continue reading throughout the summer months, while also providing interactive experiences to help children understand what they read.
Special guests this month will include the Waskom Fire Department and Harrison County Extension Agent Loureasal McDonald and the children will also visit the nearby Splash Pad on the last day of the program, July 28.
The children will enjoy story time, snacks and craft time at each meeting.