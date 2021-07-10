WASKOM — Children attending the second week of the Waskom Public Library’s summer reading program this week got an up close look at what area first responders do in their daily jobs.
Waskom Volunteer Fire Department and EMS personnel made a special visit to the Waskom Community Center on Thursday to visit with the children in the summer reading program and talk to them about the duties and tasks of area first responders.
Children were able to climb inside a working fire engine truck, see the protective suits and gear firefighters wear while fighting fires, and were also able to look inside an EMS ambulance vehicle and hear about the life saving treatments administered to those who are served.
Firefighters and EMS workers also described their duties to the children and showed them equipment they work with on a regular basis, like the “jaws of life.”
Waskom Public Library Director Terry Slone then read a book to the students from the state’s “Tales and Tails” summer reading program reading list titled, “The Legend of the Bluebonnet,” by Tomie dePaola.
The children then received snacks and their weekly craft grab and go item to take home.
Next up, the summer reading program will meet at 2 p.m. on July 15 to hear from Caddo Kennel Club about animal welfare. The last summer reading program event of the year will be at 2 p.m. on July 22 with Magician Brandon Sheffield as the special guest.
The summer reading program is held at the Waskom Community Center, located directly across from the Waskom-Taylor City Park.