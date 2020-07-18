WASKOM — Waskom summer readers got an up close look on Thursday at the Waskom Fire Department and EMS vehicles and were also able to hear first hand from the firefighters about how they serve their community.
The Waskom Community Center was central station on Thursday for the Waskom Public Library’s summer reading program guests to set up their big, red vehicles for the children to get a first hand look at firefighting and emergency services care.
“The program is going well, it’s a small group but the children are enjoying being with other children. We are trying to be as safe as possible,” Waskom Public Library Director Terry Slone said. “We are using hand sanitizer and some are wearing masks. Our craft projects are grab and go. Shelly Bradshaw explains how to make the crafts and all of the supplies are in the bag, along with a color sheet, reading activity and bookmark. Some children come to the library after the program to check out books.“
The children toured the vehicles Thursday and learned about how the firefighters and EMS technicians use those tools to help assist members of their community in need.
“The fire department talked to the children about what to do if their house was on fire,” Slone said. “And asked the parents to develop a family plan of what to do in an emergency. The children were allowed to climb on the fire truck and try on some of the helmets and coats.”
The Waskom Public Library will host an in person summer reading program at the Waskom Community Center at 2 p.m. each Thursday this month so participants will have plenty of room to social distance, Slone said.
The next program will feature Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald, and the program will end the following week with a safety lesson from Waskom Police Chief Westy Meinsenheimer on July 30.
“We will have a craft lesson demonstration and each child will take home a grab and go bag with the craft supplies and color sheets,” Slone said. “I think the children will enjoy something non-virtual.”
Slone said all returned books at the library are quarantined for 24 hours.
Children who complete the required reading will receive either a certificate or trophy depending on the number and types of books read.
Brookshires Spring Market provided the water and snacks for each week’s program.
Jefferson
The Jefferson children’s summer book club program will allow students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade to checkout library books through the curbside service from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Jefferson library’s book catalog can be viewed by visiting online at www.jeffersoncarnegielibrary.com. Once a book selection is made, the reader can call the library at 903-665-8911 to let the librarian know the books selected.
The librarian will notify the reader when they can pick up their books through curbside pickup.
The students will end their current summer reading program on Sept. 7. With each group of five books read, the student will earn a “brag tag.” The student should keep a reading log of the book title, date and author and after each fifth book read, the log can be turned into the librarian for a “brag tag.”
Students will receive a reading program certificate at the end of the summer which will show their total number of books read and brag tags earned. The deadline to turn in all book logs is Sept. 11.
For more information, call the Jefferson library or visit them online.