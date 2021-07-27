WASKOM — The Waskom Public Library wrapped up its annual summer reading program last week with a day of fun for participants, Library Director Terry Slone said.
The children had a blast playing outside on bounce houses before taking home an armful of crafts, free gifts and reading material to finish reading throughout the remaining summer days before school begins again, Slone said.
“We had a bouncy house and goody bags,” Slone said. “Dairy Queen gave our children ice cream coupons, Whataburger gave them burger coupons and we as the library gave each child a book and water bottle. It turned out to really be a lot of fun.”
Waskom Public Library has been the only East Texas library in the area to continue its summer reading program in person each summer for the area children throughout the pandemic and Slone said participation both last summer and this summer has been high.
The Waskom Public Library followed the state’s summer reading program each summer through the Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP) and this year’s statewide theme for Texas was, “Tales and Tails.”
The Marshall Public Library’s summer reading program is also following the statewide theme this summer with its virtual summer reading program.
The Waskom Public Library is open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and is located at 103 Waskom Avenue in Waskom.