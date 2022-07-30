WASKOM — The Waskom Public Library wrapped up its annual Summer Reading program with a splash on Thursday.

The library hosted special guest presenters each week this month at the Waskom Community Center as part of the summer reading program. Presenters this year included the Waskom firefighters and EMTs, Caddo Lake State Park Interpretive Specialist Dustin Schrock and Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.

Bridget began at the LNJ working in sports, city reporting and then on the education beat before moving to the MNM where she covers education and the cities of Jefferson, Harleton and Hallsville. Bridget has two daughters and loves her family and animals.