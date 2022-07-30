WASKOM — The Waskom Public Library wrapped up its annual Summer Reading program with a splash on Thursday.
The library hosted special guest presenters each week this month at the Waskom Community Center as part of the summer reading program. Presenters this year included the Waskom firefighters and EMTs, Caddo Lake State Park Interpretive Specialist Dustin Schrock and Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
Under the Texas State Library’s summer reading program theme of “Oceans of Possibilities,” Waskom Public Library hosted activities, snacks, story time and a craft each week this month for children at the Waskom Community Center.
The summer reading program encourages children to continue reading throughout the summer months, while also providing interactive experiences to help children understand what they read.
On Thursday, the children again enjoyed a story time, snacks and were able to pick out a free book to take home with them before they went across the street to the city park to play in the Splash Pad.