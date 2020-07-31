WASKOM — The Waskom Public Library wrapped up its summer reading program on Thursday with Library Director Terry Slone reading two books to the participants from the Texas Library Association’s “2 x 2” Reading List.
The 2x2 Reading List features 20 books recommended for children aged two to second grade to encourage independent reading, Slone said.
“Each of the 20 books has a list of activities that go with each book to encourage the child to read and to help with reading comprehension,” Slone said.
The Waskom Community Center has been the meeting spot this month for the library’s summer reading program which saw the children learn about dairy cows and milk, nutrition and firefighting and EMS services.
“I think the children have really enjoyed the program and I think it’s turned out really well,” Slone said. “The key thing for the children was being able to get out of the house and interact with other children while keeping up their reading during the summer.”
Slone said three of the participants have earned their summer reading program trophies, including newly crowned participant Robert Williams.
“I will continue accepting reading sheets into the school year for children who want to earn their trophies,” Slone said. “They can bring me their reading list at the library and I have a trophy for them.”
Each of the weekly programs this month offered children a take home craft and snacks provided by Brookshires Spring Market.
Jefferson
The Jefferson children’s summer book club program will allow students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade to checkout library books through the curbside service from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Jefferson library’s book catalog can be viewed by visiting online at www.jeffersoncarnegielibrary.com. Once a book selection is made, the reader can call the library at 903-665-8911 to let the librarian know the books selected.
The librarian will notify the reader when they can pick up their books through curbside pickup.
The students will end their current summer reading program on Sept. 7. With each group of five books read, the student will earn a “brag tag.” The student should keep a reading log of the book title, date and author and after each fifth book read, the log can be turned into the librarian for a “brag tag.”
Students will receive a reading program certificate at the end of the summer which will show their total number of books read and brag tags earned. The deadline to turn in all book logs is Sept. 11.
For more information, call the Jefferson library or visit them online.
Marshall
Marshall’s summer reading program is continuing through July 31 and offers young readers the chance to check out books from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Marshall Public Library.
Those who fill out reading logs will get a treat at the conclusion of the program. Grab-n’-Go crafts are also available on a weekly basis.