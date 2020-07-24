WASKOM — Waskom readers on Thursday learned how to make homemade ice cream with just a handful of ingredients during the Waskom Public Library’s summer reading program with special guest Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
McDonald first spoke to the children on Thursday at the Waskom Community Center about the importance of nutrition and exercise, showed examples of each major food group.
McDonald also talked to the children about My Plate, an easy to follow food guide developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help parents figure out how to feed their children balanced meals. The colorfully divided plate has sections for vegetables, fruits, grains, and foods high in protein and fiber.
“We discussed My Plate and talked about nutrition and exercise,” McDonald said. “At this age, I like to talk to the children about colors and their favorite fruits or foods. At this stage, especially with them being home and mostly inside the house now with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I just mainly want to make sure they’re eating well and moving around.”
McDonald said she brought the homemade ice cream recipe for the children to try on Thursday because it doesn’t require many ingredients, most of which they can find in their own homes, and it’s a good activity for them to do together.
“I just wanted them to do a hands on activity and spend time with other children,” she said. “It’s also a good recipe because they can make it at home and add fruit if they’d like. The most expensive ingredient required is the rock salt which some might not have on hand at the house already.”
The Waskom Community Center has been the meeting spot this month for the library’s summer reading program which wraps up with its last program at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
“The program is going well, it’s a small group but the children are enjoying being with other children. We are trying to be as safe as possible,” Waskom Public Library Director Terry Slone said previously. “We are using hand sanitizer and some are wearing masks. Our craft projects are grab and go. Shelly Bradshaw explains how to make the crafts and all of the supplies are in the bag, along with a color sheet, reading activity and bookmark. Some children come to the library after the program to check out books.“
Next week’s guest is Waskom Police Chief Westy Meinsenheimer. The summer reading program encourages children to check out books and continue their reading skills during the summer months when they are not in school.
Children who complete the required reading will receive either a certificate or trophy depending on the number and types of books read. All books returned to the library are quarantined for 24 hours.
Brookshires Spring Market provided the water and snacks for each week’s program.
Jefferson
The Jefferson children’s summer book club program will allow students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade to checkout library books through the curbside service from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Jefferson library’s book catalog can be viewed by visiting online at www.jeffersoncarnegielibrary.com. Once a book selection is made, the reader can call the library at 903-665-8911 to let the librarian know the books selected.
The librarian will notify the reader when they can pick up their books through curbside pickup.
The students will end their current summer reading program on Sept. 7. With each group of five books read, the student will earn a “brag tag.” The student should keep a reading log of the book title, date and author and after each fifth book read, the log can be turned into the librarian for a “brag tag.”
Students will receive a reading program certificate at the end of the summer which will show their total number of books read and brag tags earned. The deadline to turn in all book logs is Sept. 11.
For more information, call the Jefferson library or visit them online.
Marshall
Marshall’s summer reading program is continuing through July 31 and offers young readers the chance to check out books from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Marshall Public Library.
Those who fill out reading logs will get a treat at the conclusion of the program. Grab-n’-Go crafts are also available on a weekly basis.