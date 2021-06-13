WASKOM — The city of Waskom took action last week to move a step closer to the highly anticipated opening of the town’s new splash pad.
“It’s been a delay of opening it due to COVID-19 and a few things that need to be fixed, and as soon as those are addressed we hope to open in two weeks,” Waskom City Secretary Tammy Lofton informed the Messenger Friday.
“It’s just setbacks we didn’t we know we’d encounter,” she said.
On Tuesday, the city council approved action on pouring concrete in the fenced area of the splash pad to further ensure safety. The council also approved proposed hours and fees for the new attraction.
The proposed hours of operation that were approved are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The fee is one dollar for ages 2 and older. It’s free for children younger than age 2.
“For kids, they’ll have to come to City Hall to get their band,” said Lofton.
The proposed rate approved for season tickets for Waskom residents is $50 for a family of four and $10 for each additional person. The proposed rate approved for season tickets for guests living outside of the city limits is $75 for a family of four and $10 for each additional person.
Lofton said next year, the city hopes to add another pavilion and concession stand so that tickets could be sold at the site. Lofton said the city hopes to allow reservations for birthday parties next year, too.
“Proposed dates (for the splash pad season) are from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” Lofton said, noting they missed Memorial Day this year due to delays.
The splash pad project began its engineering phase in 2019. In October 2019, the city council approved the removal of stumps and leveling of a lot at the corner of School Avenue to construct a parking lot across from the Waskom-Taylor City Park to accommodate future bus traffic that will visit the splash pad.
Lofton noted before that the new attraction is made possible through a grant the city secured through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the Waskom-Taylor City Park.