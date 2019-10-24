WASKOM — The city of Waskom dedicated time recently to fall cleaning — picking up trash, discarding tires and getting rid of metals — to beautify the city.
“The citizens in the Waskom area look forward to it every year,” said Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield, who represents the area and also participated in the activity.
“People look forward to being able to cleanup and tidy up around their places where they live,” he added. “We have a great support from the community to get out and walk the streets and pick up litter.”
Waskom City Secretary Tammy Loftin said city officials appreciate the great response.
“We had four dumpsters that are just full,” she said.
Loftin said they also had a trailer full of more than 100 tires and scrap metal. The dumpsters were so full that they had to call in their backhoe operator to come and help crush the items to make more room.
“By 10 (a.m.), I was thinking we’re not going to be able to keep this thing open all day,” Loftin teased.
“We had a very successful cleanup,” she said.
The city secretary thanked the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for allowing inmate workers to assist in the day.
“That was a blessing,” said Loftin.
Organizers also appreciated the help of Waskom 4H students, who joined in the event, cleaning debris from a 3.2-mile stretch of road.
“We adopted that stretch of highway that runs through Waskom, from 134 all the way to the state line,” said Waskom 4H sponsor, Jeff Stuart.
“We focused up there between the Interstate overpass and area where trucks park,” he said. “We had about 25 volunteers that showed up.”
Stuart said the student group had planned to do their first Adopt-a-Highway pick-up day that Saturday anyway, so it worked out well.
“It just so happened to coincide with Waskom’s cleanup day, so we joined with them and got out there and got it done,” said Stuart.
He said Waskom 4H loves to help. The group’s motto is: “Making a difference in our community is what we do.”
“We realize we are a part of the community,” said Stuart. “It takes a helping hand to keep the community clean and safe. So that’s what we do.”
Rachelle Walker with the city also recognized the East Texas Council of Governments, and Republic Services for their contribution to making the fall community cleanup a success.
Commissioner Hatfield said it’s just a fun time for everyone. Participants are treated to a hotdog for all the hard work.
“Everybody comes by and have a hot dog and soft drink,” said Hatfield, noting Waskom Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer and Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore always enjoy treating the community at the cleanup.
Loftin said they appreciate everyone for getting involved in the community effort.
“Without them, we can’t do this,” she said.
Walker concurred.
“Thank you to the citizens of Waskom for participating and help making Waskom beautiful,” said Walker. “We look forward to working with everyone again in the next cleanups to come.”