WASKOM — Waskom firefighters took a break from a busy summer of fighting fires in a hot and dry climate to visit with summer readers from the Waskom Public Library’s summer reading program.
The firefighters rolled up to the Waskom Community Center last Thursday in a firetruck and also brought along the ambulance.
Children were able to learn about and view the vehicles up close and were taught about fire safety rules, fire safety equipment and life-saving EMT equipment.
Under the Texas State Library’s summer reading program theme of “Oceans of Possibilities,” Waskom Public Library will have activities planned each week for children at the Waskom Community Center, located at 465 School Ave. in Waskom.
The summer reading program encourages children to continue reading throughout the summer months, while also providing interactive experiences to help children understand what they read.
The children will also visit the nearby Splash Pad on the last day of the program, July 28.
The children will enjoy story time, snacks and craft time at each meeting.