WASKOM — Waskom firefighters took a break from a busy summer of fighting fires in a hot and dry climate to visit with summer readers from the Waskom Public Library’s summer reading program.

The firefighters rolled up to the Waskom Community Center last Thursday in a firetruck and also brought along the ambulance.

