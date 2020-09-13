A prayer service for first responders, city leaders and military will be held Tuesday evening in Waskom.
“Our heroes are under fire and we wanted to let them know that we love and support them,” Faith Baptist Church Pastor Doug Lovett said.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Faith Baptist Church located at 465 S. Eberle in Waskom, just down from Waskom High School.
Chief King, Chief Westy Meisenhimer and Mayor Jesse Moore will be in attendance at the event and prayers will be said for the police department, fire department, emergency workers, military and city leaders.
The event will be held outdoors so lawn chairs are encouraged. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
“This is a cry for the public to show these people we care,” Lovett said.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.