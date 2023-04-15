“Most crashes are preventable,” the Texas Department of Transportation said in a press release this week, encouraging community members to participate in this weeks work zone awareness program.
Waskom’s Travel Information Center on 1255 N. Interstate 20 will conduct a “Work zone Awareness” program to kick off national work zone awareness week. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, April 17, is intended to educate everyone traveling through Texas about the significance of driving safely through construction zones.
“We just really want to talk to motorists about paying attention and slowing down in our work zones,” said TxDOT Atlanta District Public Information Officer, Heather Deaton.
The Texas Travel Information Center at Waskom is one of the state’s 76 rest stops. It provides motorists with licensed professional counselors who aid with routing as well as up-to-date information on areas of interest, events, and road conditions around the state. They are frequently utilized for bathrooms and picnic spaces.
Attendees of the event will learn about the hazards of distracted and drunk driving. To encourage safe driving behaviors, impaired goggles that convey a visual experience of the hazards and consequences of drunk driving will be displayed. A rollover convincer will also be on display to demonstrate to motorists what might happen in an accident if seat belts are not correctly buckled.
The Texas Department of Transportation has launched a social media, grassroots, and word-of-mouth campaign dubbed #EndTheStreakTX to promote safe driving behaviors. There hasn’t been a deathless day on Texas highways since November 7, 2000.
The “Work zone Awareness” event is part of TxDOT’s effort to stop the daily death toll on Texas roads. East Texas drivers are advised to drive cautiously, even when close to home. “We just want [citizens] to slow down, pay attention, don’t tailgate,” explained Deaton. “A lot of rear-end crashes happen in work zones.”