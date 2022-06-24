A Waskom woman was found guilty Thursday in connection with the September 2019 death of her 5-year-old son.
After listening to arguments from both sides in the case, a Harrison County jury took 15 minutes to deliberate in the matter, before returning a guilty verdict Thursday. The trial continues today with the punishment phase in the 71st Judicial District Court with Judge Brad Morin presiding.
Danielle Faulkner, 32, was found guilty of injury to a child by omission. District Attorney Reid McCain argued Faulkner had the legal duty as the parent to take care of the child, but failed to take action to prevent an injury by leaving him in the care of her boyfriend, who had harmed him before.
“The defendant was the parent. The defendant caused serious bodily injury by omission by failing to act,” said McCain.
“We’re not talking about endangering a child. There’s no negligence; there’s’ no recklessness. It was an intentional and knowing action. We’re not saying Danielle Faulkner caused those (bruises) by kicking him or hitting him. We’re not saying she did something; we’re saying she did nothing. And she had a duty to,” the DA added.
Faulkner’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Larry Dwayne Prudhomme Jr., was sentenced to 50 years back in March for the murder of the young victim, Sterling Hollis.
On the night of Sept. 17, 2019, Waskom EMS was dispatched to the couple’s residence on American Plant Road in reference to a child having difficulty breathing. 911 dispatchers were told by the couple that the child had fallen off of a porch earlier in the night while taking out the trash and had suffered a seizure. Upon officials’ arrival, they found the child in grave condition and covered in massive bruising that wasn’t consistent with the couple’s story.
After summoning for a helicopter, to no avail, paramedics rush the child to the trauma center at Oschner hospital in Shreveport where doctors discovered a brain injury. They also documented a broken rib. The child later died.
DA’s Closing Arguments
“You heard doctors say (several) days before, little Sterling Hollis had a little brain injury. They talked about new blood on top of old blood,” McCain reminded the jury of the discovery of the trauma physicians.
McCain argued that Faulkner knew about the brain injuries because she did a Google search of brain injury symptoms.
“She searched for brain injuries and did nothing,” he said, expounding how she didn’t even attempt to get a ride to the hospital.
“You Google traumatic brain injuries and you can’t get a ride?” McCain questioned. “Well, I’m not buying that.”
He said they know the case involves serious bodily injury because they have a deceased victim.
“Larry Prudhomme inflicted such great pain on this child that it killed him,” said McCain.
“He did do this; but guess what, Danielle Faulkner knew it happened,” McCain said of the ongoing child abuse by the hand of the boyfriend, “and we know she knew it because of the searches she did.”
McCain reminded the jury of Faulkner’s interview with police, telling them that at one time she had taken her children to stay a period with her mother because she felt the children were in danger due to her boyfriend’s harsh discipline. The DA argued that Faulkner still remained with her boyfriend during that time and nothing changed.
McCain said Faulkner also revealed to investigators that she had to intervene when her boyfriend would beat her son.
“He didn’t like him. He felt a 5-year-old child was trying to (break) them up,” McCain said, recounting Faulkner’s interview with police. “He didn’t like him, so he beat him and tortured him.”
The DA reminded jurors of the trauma surgeon who testified that the child’s condition was the worst he’s ever seen in his entire 25-year career. McCain further argued that he wasn’t buying Faulkner’s claims that her son sustained bruises by being clumsy and falling on his toy Legos.
“Who falls like that?” McCain questioned, noting all the head-to-toe bruises, from the child’s eyes to chest and legs.
“She knows this is going on,” he said of the ongoing child abuse.
McCain further argued how mindboggling it was that that Faulkner told investigating officers in her interview that she turned on the light to examine her child and nothing stood out to her.
“Your 5-year-old son is dying. She knows something isn’t right and none of that stood out?” the DA asked.
“She’s lying because she knows what she failed to do,” he said. “Danielle Faulkner knew she was leaving ‘Monkey’ in the care of Larry Prudhomme and Larry Prudhomme was abusive. And at the end of the day, she failed to act.”
McCain said this wasn’t a situation of a battered woman with just one car, as the defense claimed.
“She’s not a meek and battered woman. She has her own job. So grant it, it’s one vehicle, but there are means and ways to get out.”
Defense’s Closing
In his closing arguments, defense attorney Craig Fletcher argued that the state never presented a piece of evidence that his client laid a hand on her child.
“She was negligent, she made mistakes,” said Fletcher. “The difference in this mistake she made contributed to the death of her son.”
He argued that there was no testimony given to believe that his client knew with reasonable certainty that her boyfriend would cause severe harm to her son that day.
“The only thing she had reasonable certainty about is he’d whip him with a belt,” Fletcher said, noting that’s the only thing that they’d argue about.
Fletcher noted the times Faulkner did protect her son from Prudhomme by intervening.
“She didn’t believe in corporal punishment,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher said the defendant was in a volatile relationship; however, he doesn’t pity her for that.
“I pity her for the fact she was a mother who lost a child,” he said, adding that he’d be inhumane not to show compassion for that.
“She’s still a mother,” Fletcher argued. “I pity her because she made a poor decision at that time, and it cost her probably the most precious thing in her life.”
Fletcher argued that prosecutors are making light of the fact that Faulkner was there for her son when he was ill. He contended that her Google searches were an attempt to try to figure out his symptoms.
“She’s trying to figure out what’s wrong,” he said. “She said she did call the doctor. She made an appointment, but he got better.”
Fletcher argued that his client only conveyed to investigators what she was told regarding the circumstances that led to her child’s death.
“She was at work, and they beat on her for hours at a time on what she was told,” Fletcher said. “He picked her up at 11:30 (p.m.). She got home … and made her way to Monkey’s room. This woman intimately knew her child. She knew the moment she walked in that he wasn’t laying the right way. She knew something was up. She sees his eyes weren’t all the way open. She said the moment she heard his breathing she knew something was wrong. She turned around and looked at Larry Prudhomme and said: ‘What the (expletive) did you do? Get me the phone and all 911.’”
“This is the story she has maintained,” said Fletcher.
“She told the same story. Guess what? It was all based on what she was told by someone else,” said Fletcher.
“It’s OK to believe what your significant other is saying,” Fletcher contended. “She said the only thing this guy ever did to these kids was spank them excessively. She wasn’t the type of lady that let this guy beat her kids and she sit in the corner sucking her thumb.”
“She’s not guilty of injury of a child by omission. She was reckless. That’s what she was,” he said.
ADA’s Closing
Representing the state, Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood argued that the case is about Faulkner’s failure to act.
“Her failure to act is what we focus on. We focus on the result, not her act,” said Hood.
“She didn’t do this to Sterling, no, but she failed to act and protect her child and this is what happened to Sterling,” she said showing photos of the severely beaten child dying in his hospital bed. The sight brought tears to jurors’ eyes.
Hood said finding Faulkner guilty with a lesser offense would just be a slap on the wrist and an injustice to the young victim. Hood further argued that Faulkner didn’t attempt to take her son to the doctor when he was previously ill because she was worried about catching a case with CPS.
Hood further argued how unbelievable it is that Faulkner didn’t see the host of bruises on her son when she helped him bathe the night before and helped him dress.
“The type of lady she is (the type) to let Larry Prudhomme beat her child,” said Hood.
Hood also pointed out the inconsistencies in Faulkner’s interviews to investigators, saying she didn’t know about the bruises and then eventually giving bits of details slowly.
“First she never saw bruises, then she saw bruises, then Larry pushed the kids in the corner, grabbed them by the arm,” said Hood. “I get whiplash from all the interviews — so inconsistent.”
And “why else would she Google head injury? It’s because she knew he had one,” said Hood.
Hood also pointed out the fact that although Faulkner said she was so upset with her boyfriend for spanking her son a few days before, she still was intimate with him that same night. Hood said that’s not what a mother does.
“She steps in front of a bus, goes into a burning building…” Hood said of what a mother does to protect her child. “You walk on fire to protect what God gave you.
“She,” Hood said of the defendant, “picked a man over her child.”