A Waskom woman who was found guilty in connection with the September 2019 death of her 5-year-old son has been sentenced to 45 years in prison by a Harrison County jury.
The punishment was assessed on Friday after a Harrison County jury found the defendant, 32-year-old Danielle Faulkner, guilty of injury to a child by omission causing serious bodily injury. The jury took 12 minutes to deliberate on the sentencing.
“This sentence was the result of diligent work between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office,” said District Attorney Reid McCain, who represented the state in the case, along with First Assistant Madison Hood.
“Investigators with the sheriff’s office worked with the district attorney’s office from the very beginning,” said McCain.
In the case, the jury was charged to either find the defendant, Faulkner, guilty of injury to a child by omission or find her guilty to the lesser offense – endangering a child, which is a state jail felony and punishable up to two years in prison.
Prosecutors explained that injury to a child by omission causing serious bodily injury in Texas can be charged when a person who has a duty to act, fails to act and the resulting injury is one involving serious bodily injury.
During trial, prosecutors argued Faulkner had the legal duty as the parent to take care of the child, but failed to take action to prevent an injury by leaving him in the care of her boyfriend, who had harmed him before.
Faulkner’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Larry Dwayne Prudhomme Jr., was sentenced to 50 years back in March for the murder of the young victim, Sterling Hollis.
The DA said the jury trial and conviction were the result of an incident that occurred on or about September 18, 2019 at the couple’s residence in Waskom. On that night, Waskom EMS was dispatched to the couple’s residence on American Plant Road in reference to a child having difficulty breathing. 911 dispatchers were told by the couple that the child had fallen off of a porch earlier in the night while taking out the trash and had suffered a seizure. Upon officials’ arrival, they found the child in grave condition and covered in massive bruising that wasn’t consistent with the couple’s story.
“When Waskom EMS arrived, they immediately recognized that the child, who was 5 years of age, was actually experiencing a condition known as posturing, which can be exhibited when a person has suffered a traumatic brain injury,” prosecutors stated. “Their recognition of the signs of trauma prompted them to notify law enforcement.
After summoning for a helicopter, to no avail, paramedics rush the child to the trauma center at Oschner hospital in Shreveport where doctors discovered a brain injury. They also documented a broken rib. The child succumbed to his injuries a few days later.
“As the investigation continued in the following days and weeks, investigators with the sheriff’s office learned that the injuries to the young child were caused by Faulkner’s boyfriend who was caring for the young child and his younger brother while Faulkner worked,” prosecutors noted.
During the trial, the jury heard from two doctors who confirmed that the child had suffered brain injuries. Dr. Boykin of LSU Medical Center testified that the child sustained a significant subarachnoid hematoma to the head as well as numerous bruises all over the body, the District Attorney’s Office said. The doctor also testified that the victim had a previous subarachnoid hematoma that could’ve been sustained about 10 to 14 days prior and was in the process of healing.
“Additionally, the jury heard from Dr. Jessica Dwyer from the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science (SWIFS) in Dallas who confirmed that the child had a healing brain injury in addition to a new brain injury and that the child also had a healing rib fracture,” prosecutors noted.
As her punishment phase began, Faulkner took the stand, answering questions from her attorney and sharing how the incident has destroyed her life.
“It’s cost me everything,” Faulkner testified. “I lost my baby because of a mistake and I’ll have to live with that mistake the rest of my life.”
Answering questions from First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood, Faulkner noted she had a third child in 2017 that was given up for adoption.
When asked by Hood in her cross examination if she would agree that she wasn’t forthcoming with the investigation by being very inconsistent with her story, Faulkner said she told what she knew when she knew.
In her interviews with investigators she denied seeing the obvious head-to-toe bruises. When asked by Hood about her statements to police that she had concerns about leaving her children with Larry, Faulkner still denied believing that he would be harmful to her children
“I didn’t like the way he disciplined them,” she said, noting she didn’t believe in corporal punishment but he did.
“There was never a reason for me to believe Larry would kill my son,” Faulkner testified.
Nevertheless, she told investigators that because of his harsh discipline, she feared for her sons and sent them off to live a short stint with her mother, only to have them return right back to the household she shared with her boyfriend.
When asked why the obvious head-to-toe bruises didn’t stand out to her when she turned on her son’s bedroom light to examine him, Faulkner still denied seeing them.
“I saw one bruise on his side the night I called 911,” she told the jury. “I saw one bruise while he was sick and that’s what I looked up (on Google) because I thought that was a rash on his head.”
“You didn’t see those bruises on his arms or elbow, leg, buttocks?” Hood asked Faulkner.
“No, I didn’t turn him over,” Faulkner maintained.
During trial, prosecutors argued that Faulkner never took her son to the doctor nor enrolled him in school because she knew the severe bruises would’ve caught the attention of Child Protective Services.
“Her failure to act is what we focus on. We focus on the result not her act,” Hood argued during the trial.
“She didn’t do this to Sterling, no, but she failed to act and protect her child and this is what happened to Sterling,” she said showing photos of the severely beat child, dying in his hospital bed.
“We’re not saying Danielle Faulkner caused those (bruises) by kicking him or hitting him. We’re not saying she did something; we’re saying she did nothing. And she had a duty to,” said McCain.