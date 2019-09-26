City officials confirmed a water break on Bowie Street behind the Federal Court House on Thursday.
Assistant Director of Public Services Chris Miles said that a 3-inch water main broke, that was fed by a 10-inch water line.
Two fire hydrants on the West and East sides of Bowie were opened to relieve the water pressure on the 3-inch water main, flooding the street.
The city was able to repair the line by 1 p.m. and Miles said that the street will be cleaned, with a temporary patch added to the break until it is dry enough to do a permanent patch with asphalt.