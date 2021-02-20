Since Monday, Marshall, much like a large portion of the state, has seen an unprecedented winter storm, which according to the National Weather Service blanketed East Texas in over six inches of snow.
Freezing temperatures and heavy precipitation first occurred on Sunday night, causing local schools, and a number of local businesses, to shut down before the week even began.
Freezing temperatures continued through Monday, Feb. 15 before Tuesday, Feb. 16 night once again saw a heavy snow fall, with freezing rain continuing throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures began to creep back up to the 20s and 30s on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and continued to do so through the rest of the week. Though as of Friday, Feb. 19 road conditions are still extremely dangerous due to the buildup of snow and ice, without enough heat to melt the cold layers.
The extreme weather conditions have caused state wide power outages, leaving over 2 million Texans without heat for a portion of the week, according to Governor Greg Abbott. On Thursday Abbott announced that the majority of Texans were able to have their power restored, with only 325,000 citizens still in the dark. On Friday, that number had lowered to about 125,000.
Waterlines have also been heavily damaged during the storm, with the city of Marshall declaring a boil notice on Wednesday when a number of small leaks were detected in the city’s water system, which was attributed to the significant demand for water and the frigid temperatures.
The boil notice remained in effect Friday at presstime.
There is a light at the end of the cold winter tunnel for Marshall residents this weekend, with temperatures climbing back up to the 40s on Saturday, and reaching 50 degrees or higher on Sunday.
Community members can still expect rain, with a 30 percent chance of showers predicted for Sunday evening. Next week will showcase several sunny days with temperatures reaching nearly 70 degrees.