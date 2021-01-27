Marshall Fire Department Chief Reggie Cooper said a Marshall resident is fortunate after a structure fire at the commercial business, Dirty Rocks recording studio, nearly cost him his life early Wednesday morning.
“At 7:22 am this morning, Marshall fire units responded to a fire located at the 800 block of Popular Street,” Cooper noted.
The occupant, Marcus Benefield, was awakened to the smell of smoke and was quickly faced with a wall of fire in a sound studio, he said.
“He was there trying to make some music,” Cooper said, sharing how music artists often work long, tiring hours in the studio when they’re inspired to make music.
“He dozed off and woke up to fire,” said Cooper.
The fire chief said the commercial business, known as Dirty Rocks, sustained major fire damage despite being quickly contained by fire suppression personnel.
Cooper said had the occupant been in a deep sleep, he wouldn’t be alive today.
“He is really lucky to be alive,” Chief Cooper said.
Cooper praised his department in their response to the blaze.
“Our department led by Battalion Chief Jeremy Michel did an outstanding job this morning,” the fire chief said. “It is most unfortunate to sustain a loss to the business but we are very grateful Mr. Benefield was able to escape without injuries.”
Cooper said the fire investigation is still in its early stage; however, the preliminary cause appears to be unintentional.
The fire was fortunately contained to the rear room upstairs where the sound booth of the studio was located.
“The occupant stated he was operating a space heater at the time of the fire,” said Cooper.
As a reminder, Cooper noted that space heaters need at least three-feet of space around it when operated.
“Space heaters need space. Anytime it gets close to a combustible that’s what happens,” he cautioned.