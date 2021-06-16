A Wednesday morning pursuit by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies led to the arrest of a Shreveport resident who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle.
Jerimiah Brown will face charges in both Harrison County and Caddo Parish, Lt. Jay Webb, public information officer for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, said.
“Deputy Matt Hensley received a call regarding a stolen Volkswagen Jetta being tracked by GPS from the Dallas area travelling eastbound on I-20 from Kyle’s Quick Stop at Loop 259 in Longview,” Webb said.
Deputy Hensley turned around and began pursuing the vehicle. He also verified that the vehicle was stolen, Webb said.
“When the driver of the vehicle noticed he was being stopped by Deputy Hensley, the driver accelerated to a very high speed in an attempt to evade the deputy,” said Webb. “Once it was determined that the driver was not going to yield to the deputy and stop, Deputy Hensley called for additional units to assist him.”
Lt. Joe Castillo, his K-9 partner Jumper, and Deputy Janssen Maranto responded, joining in the pursuit, Webb said.
“The driver continued eastbound on I-20 at a high rate of speed and was driving in an erratic manner, passing vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway and creating a very dangerous situation,” said Webb. “As the pursuit continued into Louisiana, Greenwood PD officers deployed a spike strip to flatten the tires of the vehicle.”
That didn’t stop the driver, identified as Brown, however, Webb said, saying that one tire was flattened and Brown continued to drive at a high speed to the I-220/Louisiana 3132 exit near the Shreveport airport. Webb said Brown then turned south on Louisiana 3132 and drove to 70th Street, where he exited and then headed eastbound on 70th Street to the Queensboro neighborhood.
“He was finally stopped in the industrial area of Queensboro, where he was arrested by Caddo Parish deputies,” said Webb.
Brown was transported to Caddo Parish jail. He will be arraigned on charges from both Harrison County and Caddo Parish, Webb said.
“K-9 Jumper was deployed at the scene but was overcome with a medical emergency, not involving the pursuit of the suspect, and was unable to pursue him,” Webb noted. “Jumper was immediately transported to the Shreveport emergency animal hospital for treatment and further diagnosis. The veterinarians at the clinic believe he will make a full recovery with IV fluids, medication, and a couple of days rest.”