Saturday marked a busy day for downtown visitors as guests prepared to enjoy the last weekend of Christmas shopping and one of the final dates for Santa’s Village.
As Christmas day draws near, there’s still time to indulge in all of the Wonderland wonder in downtown Marshall as the 33th annual lights festival continues with activities.
“Enjoy our outdoor ice skating rink, catch a ride on the Holly Trolley, Wonderland Express, or our beautifully restored vintage 1948 Herschel carousel,” City of Marshall encouraged on its website, marshalltexas.net.
Today, however, marks the last night for Santa’s village.
“Make precious memories in Santa’s Village, a collection of tiny homes each featuring a fun, free activity; Decorate a train, enjoy a cookie, and visit with the big guy himself!” city officials said.
While other activities will be closed Monday through Christmas Day, they will resume Thursday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 29, the last day. Times are 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 4 to 10 p.m. ,Saturday.
Other Wonderland-related activities are also in store. Marshall Main Street’s last Christmas matinee, “The Grinch” will be featured at 3 p.m., today, at the newly renovated Memorial City Hall. Tickets will be available online and at Memorial City Hall. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4.50 for children younger than age 12.
Story Fest will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28. During this time, participating downtown Marshall merchants will host story time, starting every 30 minutes, to entertain children while their parents enjoy some last minute splurging in the stores.
“Stories and crafts are of a variety of Christmas and holiday books. While the kids are distracted, mom and dad can get in some local, last minute shopping in store,” organizers said. “Participating merchants will be marked with a poster on the door of which book will be read.”
For more information on the event go to www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/wonderland-of-lights.