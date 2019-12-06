The town of Marshall is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with two Christmas themed events.
On Saturday at 5 p.m. the Marshall Sings Christmas sing-a-long event will be hosted at the Harrison County Historic Court House Court Room.
The public is invited to come sing popular Christmas carols at this community Sing-a-Long event.
The event is sponsored by the Marshall Music Club with coordinators Glenda Clay and Melinda Boyd.
“Everyone will be done in time for the parade,” said Clay.
The annual Wonderland of Lights Lighted Christmas Parade will be hosted right after the event at 6 p.m.
The theme of the event is “Christmas Around the World” and will kick off at First United Methodist at 300 E. Houston St.
The parade route will go from First United Methodist, head North one block on Lafayette, left on East Austin for two blocks, proceed two blocks on North Washington, left on West Burleson, left on North Wellington for three blocks, then left and will pass the judges on the north side of the Harrison County Courthouse, and exit down South Bolivar.
The 200 and 300 block of North Washington will be foot traffic only, with the parking being closed on Friday evening.
Award categories for participating floats will include: Best School Band, Best Lighted Agricultural, Best Equine, Best Lighted Truck, Peppiest Marching, Best Lighted Car, Most Unique, and Best Lighted Overall.
A map of the route can be found online at www.WonderlandOfLights.com.