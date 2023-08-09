The Weisman Center co-op vendor market is officially closing for business this month, with vendors who have spent the last 20 years selling out of the building reflecting on the unique experiences they have lived in downtown Marshall.
The idea itself was unique for the time, with city leaders like Janet Cooke and Bo Ellis proposing that the city-owned building be renovated and remastered, both for the historical preservation of the location, but also for the possibility of opening a new co-op shopping center in the store.
“Well they had this idea, to have a vendor shop where we would be able to sell antiques and other items,” said Betty Shinn, a vendor who has been with the center since it opened.
The business opened with a café, Central Perks, located in the same building, and has been operating ever since with different vendors moving in and out of the business.
The whole business has been an open mall concept for many years, which means that different vendors items are placed together in the store based on a cohesive layout, rather than separated by vendor.
One woman has organized, maintained and displayed all of the 20 to 30 vendors at the Weisman Center for years, with all of the vendors recently taking a moment to thank Debbie Smith for her work over the years.
“She has just been a lifesaver, truly, this could not have existed without Ms. Debbie,” said vendor Bobbie Bradbury, who has been a member of the Weisman family for years along with her husband, Brandon Bradbury.
Mostly vendors at the Weisman Center are sad to see it go, with many like Shinn stating that they were taking the opportunity to retire after selling out of the center for 20 years.
“I have been selling out of here since it started, and it really is a family here,” Shinn said, “I really hate to see it go, it is a real loss.”
Smith shared similar sentiments, stating that the vendors at the Weisman are truly a family.
“Plus we have the best Christmas parties,” Bradbury said, remembering years of Wesiman Center white elephant games at the annual holiday party.
“We were really sad to hear the news,” Bradbury said, “It hit all of us really hard. We hate to think of this ending.”
She added that there are no plans for the co-op to consider moving to a different location after the loss of their lease caused the business to close.
The final day for the Weisman Center is Aug. 19, with sales going on up until that time for the closing of the location. Additional plans for an auction of remaining items on the group’s Facebook page is planned for September.